Man arrested in Honduras months after slashing girlfriend's throat, hiding body in Bucks County apartment

A man was arrested in Honduras months after stabbing his girlfriend to death in Telford, Pennsylvania, Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan said Monday.

Darwin David Espinal-Del Cid was arrested early Monday in Honduras in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Maria Bernarda Popol Garcia. Espinal-Del Cid was taken into custody with the help of law enforcement in Honduras and the FBI.

Espinal-Del Cid is facing charges of criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime, abuse of a corpse and other offenses, Khan said. Espinal-Del Cid is being held in Honduras and awaiting extradition to Bucks County.

On March 13, the Palisades Park Police Department in New Jersey received a report from Popol Garcia's family they had not heard from her for a week. She was living with Espinal-Del Cid in Telford at the time.

Telford Borough Police went to her apartment on North Main Street, but no one answered. The next day, Khan said police returned to her apartment and found Popol Garcia's body wrapped in a blanket, covered in clothing and stuffed in a bedroom closet. She was found one day before her 23rd birthday.

Darwin David Espinal-Del Cid was arrested early Monday in Honduras in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Maria Bernarda Popol Garcia, in March. Espinal-Del Cid was taken into custody with the help of law enforcement in Honduras and the FBI. Bucks County Crimewatch

According to Khan, an autopsy ruled her death a homicide. Investigators allege Espinal-Del Cid slashed Popol Garcia's throat and moved her body into the closet to conceal the crime. He then stole her Android cellphone and $400 before fleeing.

Khan said investigators learned Popol Garcia was planning to leave Espinal-Del Cid and began moving her belongings out of the apartment. On March 7, neighbors reported a loud argument inside the apartment, which was the last time Popol Garcia was known to be alive, according to Khan.

After the killing, Espinal-Del Cid concealed her death, secured travel funds and even posed as Popol Garcia through text messages to create the illusion she was still alive, Khan said.

Espinal-Del Cid fled the country on a one-way ticket to Honduras on March 9. He was on the run until he was taken into custody Monday.

"The tragic loss of a young woman on the threshold of her adult life is another sobering reminder of the often lethal nature of domestic violence," Khan said in a statement. "Our hearts break for Maria's family and loved ones. Distance will not offer refuge to those who commit acts of violence in our community, and we remain relentless in our pursuit of justice for Maria."