Missing teenage mom, daughter return home safely: Philly police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said a teenage mother and her daughter who went missing Saturday returned home safe. Seventeen-year-old Sonia Choc Chub and her 4-month-old daughter Lizbeth Choc were last seen by her foster parent on the 800 block of Fisher Avenue around 11:30 p.m. before they were reported missing.

Police did not specify where the two were found.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 2:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

