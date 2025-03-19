Teen shot after getting gas in West Philadelphia, police say

17-year-old shot after getting gas in West Philadelphia, police say

A teenager was shot after getting gas in West Philadelphia, late Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the Lukoil gas station at 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Two teenage boys, both 17, had just gotten gas and were leaving the gas station when they heard gunshots.

Police said that's when they realized their car had been hit and the driver was struck in the shoulder.

The two drove for several blocks before they got help from police at 52nd Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Officers rushed the injured teenager to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment. He is in stable condition.

In the meantime, investigators said the teen passenger got into the driver's seat and drove off, eventually parking the shot-up car near 50th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Considering how many shots were fired, investigators said, the two teens are lucky to be alive.

"It [the car] has at least four bullet holes in the back, some in the trunk, and at least one, maybe two in the back windshield," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We don't know if the driver or the passenger were targeted, but it appears the car was targeted, because it has at least four bullet holes in the back."

There is no description of the person who opened fire and the motive for this attack is still under investigation.

The other 17-year-old was not injured and is cooperating with police.