Teen charged with murdering his mom in Mays Landing, New Jersey

A New Jersey teenager is behind bars after being arrested and charged with killing his mother over the weekend.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Sunday that a 17-year-old from Mays Landing was arrested and booked for murder and two weapons charges after Hamilton Township Police were called to the Meadowbrook Condos on Nov. 22. According to the prosecutor's office, a 911 call reported a teenager in the area had a knife.

The prosecutor's office said police found 49-year-old Julissa Serrano inside a residence with multiple stab wounds. Serrano was then taken to an area hospital where she died.

The 17-year-old is currently being held at the Harborfields Atlantic Youth Center ahead of his first court appearance.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666. Tips can also be provided on the prosecutor's office website.