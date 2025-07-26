City renames street after Philadelphia native, legendary R&B singer Teddy Pendergrass

The city of Philadelphia paid tribute to iconic singer and Philadelphia native Teddy Pendergrass Saturday by renaming a section of Broad Street in his honor.

The city officially announced that the 400 block of South Broad Street is now also referred to as "Teddy Pendergrass Way."

Dozens of people were in attendance at the ceremony to recognize the life and legacy of the singer who died in 2010 at the age of 59.

Pendergrass was known for his timeless music as lead singer of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes and a solo career that included many hits such as "Turn Off the Lights" and "Love T.K.O."

His widow, Joan Pendergrass, said the street renaming was a long time coming.

"It's an honor. I'm humbled," she said. "There's no words to describe the way I'm feeling. This had been a long journey."

The street renaming was also a full-circle moment for the Pendergrass family.

Teddy Pendergrass Way is located in the Avenue of the Arts neighborhood. It's an area where the singer spent a lot of time. The street is also near the former home of Philadelphia International Records, where the legendary singer recorded many of his hits.

"Philadelphia meant everything to Teddy Pendergrass," said Joan Pendergrass. "He was born and raised in Philadelphia and passed on in Philadelphia. So Philadelphia was his heart and soul."

"Teddy made the words, the poetry become a part of our lives," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Parker said Pendergrass was an inspiration to many. The mayor recognized his impact by also giving his family the highest honor the city can give to a citizen's family.

"A replica of the Liberty Bell so that the legacy of your family will forever see the liberty here and the honor and respect of the city of Philadelphia to Teddy Pendergrass and your entire family," she said.

Pendergrass' stepdaughter also spoke during the ceremony, thanking the city for helping keep his legacy alive.

"Teddy's story was never just about fame, it was about resilience, about love and about truth, and today his name becomes a part of the city's landscape, so may his legacy continue to guide us," Jessica Avila said.