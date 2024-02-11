By the numbers: Taylor Swift's impact on the NFL, from viewership to jersey sales

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Taylor Swift is in the stadium at Super Bowl LVIII supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Since she started popping up in stadiums across the U.S. – not to perform, but to spectate – her influence has affected everything from viewership to sales.

The Super Bowl will mark Swift's thirteenth game of the season, and, by the way, 13 is her lucky number.

Back in September, Swift made her debut on football Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

CBS Sports reported that Travis Kelce jersey sales spiked nearly 400%, launching him into one of the top five selling jerseys in the NFL.

Stubhub, at the time, also noted an almost three-times jump in ticket sales for Chief home games.

While their "Love Story" grew, Swift showed up to more games and sales kept jumping.

Small businesses like Wove, which made the tennis friendship bracelet seen on Swift's wrist after the AFC Championship game, saw more than 470% jump in sales.

In Atlantic City, Bar 32's "Love Story #87" Valentine's Day chocolate box led to its best February sales since the shop opened.

Front Office Sports first reported the pop star generated more than $330 million for the NFL and Chiefs, according to Apex Marketing Group.

Swift attended 12 games leading up to the Super Bowl, and are you ready for it? Swifties showed up in a big way, too.

According to a recent survey by LendingTree, 20% of millennials and 24% of Gen-Z'ers said the Berks County native's "influence" is making them care about football.

CBS Sports reported this year's AFC Championship game saw some 55 million viewers, making it the most-watched ever.

So what'll be the "End Game" when it comes to Swift's influence in the NFL?

The National Retail Federation estimates more than 200 million Americans are planning to watch the Super Bowl this year.

The 2023 Super Bowl, when the Eagles fell to the Chiefs, was the most-watched ever. Nielson reports more than 115 million tuned in across all platforms.