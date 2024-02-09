Shops across the Delaware Valley are in their "Dessert Era" (Taylor's Version)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ahead of the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day, a famous superstar from the Delaware Valley is inspiring business owners from South Philly to South Jersey.

Since last week, the phone has been ringing seemingly nonstop at Kay Kay's bakery.

People are calling to place orders for a "burn cake" ahead of the Super Bowl.

Owner Kaylyn Kahana personalized the viral trend at her South Philly shop and Birds fans ate it up. The Jason Kelce burn cake – where wafer paper is burned to unveil a new image – is whipping up millions of views on social media, and helping spur "record-breaking" sales.

Nikki DeMentri

"We're doing the best that we can in our little corners of the world. And my little corner just blew up and I'm just loving it," Kahana said with a smile.

She is also offering Taylor Swift-inspired burn cakes to show off the romantic flame between the Berks County native and Kansas City tight end. Kay Kay's is serving up Swift-themed cupcakes, too.

"She's a Pennsylvania girl. She's an Eagles fan. We can't hate on her for supporting her boyfriend," Kahana said. "I think we also got to support him a little bit because he is Jason's brother.

Down the shore, Bar 32 is busy filling orders of their spin on the NFL "it" couple's love story. In the kitchen, Nicole Callazzo is piping chocolate footballs to go inside the "Love Story #87" box.

Nikki DeMentri

"We had hopes that things were going to sell really well. And it just has completely exceeded all of our expectations," Sarah Callazzo, Director of Marketing for Tennessee Avenue, said.

Each box of assorted chocolates, cake pop balls and dipped Oreos is handmade and filled with odes to the pop star and details from the football field. Orders for the $50 Valentine's Day gift are coming both locally and from customers as far as Ohio and North Carolina.

Nikki DeMentri

Sarah said the inspiration for the box came from their tagline.

"They say all you need is love, and we added on, 'and chocolate!' We say all of our chocolate is made with love, and we just really love seeing everything with Taylor and Travis," Sarah said.

Bar 32 is taking shipping orders through Feb. 10 and orders for pick up at their Atlantic City shop until Feb. 18.

Some may say these businesses are in their "dessert era." To steal a line from Swift herself, "It's a love story, baby, just say yes." To dessert, that is.

TONIGHT | Have a sweet tooth?



From South Philly to South Jersey, we're talking with two businesses going all in for Taylor and Travis ahead of the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day.



On @CBSPhiladelphia at 4:45, tune in for "Love Story: Dessert Version." pic.twitter.com/qFkXZi6bBJ — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) February 9, 2024