Taylor Swift defends fan, gets them tickets after incident at Philadelphia show

Taylor Swift gets tickets for fan after security guard incident at Philadelphia show

Taylor Swift gets tickets for fan after security guard incident at Philadelphia show

Taylor Swift gets tickets for fan after security guard incident at Philadelphia show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift did her part to ensure there's no "Bad Blood" between her and a fan after an incident during the Eras Tour.

During her Saturday, May 13 show at Lincoln Financial Field, Swift defended a fan who said a security guard was causing trouble all night.

In a video from the show that went viral, you can see Swift telling the guard "she wasn't doing anything," before telling him to stop.

Taylor Swift defends fan from a security guard during ‘Bad Blood’ at her Eras Tour.



pic.twitter.com/3RdXsykqGG — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 14, 2023

The fan, Kelly Inglis, used a friend's TikTok account to explain what happened during the show.

"He just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and every time we did anything, he was on top of us. We're dancing, we're having fun, and he didn't like it. And Taylor noticed," Inglis said.

"He basically got escorted out, and then they offered us free tickets," Inglis added.

Swift's Eras Tour was at the Linc for three nights. The merch truck arrived even earlier and fans were camped out in the parking lots around the stadium.

Swift will make her next appearances in Patriots country, performing 3 shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. starting on May 19.