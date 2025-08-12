With new Taylor Swift music on the way, this Philadelphia store is also entering its next era

For this shop in Philadelphia, a new Taylor Swift era could bring a boost in business

For this shop in Philadelphia, a new Taylor Swift era could bring a boost in business

It is a new era at "Minor Details," a shop in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood that's become known for its Taylor Swift-related merchandise.

"I already have some ideas. I'm going to lean into the show tunes, show biz vibe until we know what the track list is," owner Mallory Minor said when talking about Swift's 12th studio album, which the popstar announced Tuesday (Aug. 12) at 12:12 a.m.

We first introduced you to this "Swiftie Shop" around the time the NFL "Love Story" between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was just beginning.

Now Minor is coming up on two years in business, and soon she will open a new store in Fishtown.

While she had some Taylor-inspired merchandise on the shelves, she is ready to add an entire new collection as more Easter Eggs are dropped around the upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

"I love coming in here to get all of the Swiftie merch," Olivia Frizzell said. The nurse from Manayunk and major Swiftie said she stopped in several times to put together the perfect outfit to wear during the "Eras Tour."

She is now counting down the minutes until the "New Heights" podcast episode featuring Swift and the Kelce brothers drops Wednesday at 7 p.m.

"I'm a nurse and I work day shift tomorrow, so I get off at 7:30, and as soon as I get in my car, I'm putting on the New Heights episode," Frizzell said.

Minor has cleared her calendar too.

"I am canceling all of my plans, and I will be watching a podcast that I've never once watched before," Minor said with a laugh.