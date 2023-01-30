Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift is auctioning off guitar featuring Evermore

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A guitar by Reading native Taylor Sift could be yours if the price is right. MusiCares is auctioning off the acoustic guitar formerly owned by Swift. 

The guitar features the cover image from her ninth studio album Evermore.

The guitar could fetch up to $10,000.

The auction will take place following the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, which will air live on CBS Philadelphia and on Paramount +.

January 30, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

