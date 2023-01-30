Taylor Swift is auctioning off guitar featuring Evermore
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A guitar by Reading native Taylor Sift could be yours if the price is right. MusiCares is auctioning off the acoustic guitar formerly owned by Swift.
The guitar features the cover image from her ninth studio album Evermore.
The guitar could fetch up to $10,000.
The auction will take place following the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, which will air live on CBS Philadelphia and on Paramount +.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.