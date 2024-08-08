Crozer Health being sold to CHA Partners, Prospect Medical Holdings announced Prospect Medical Holdings announced a plan to sell Crozer Health to CHA Partners. Crozer Health operates hospitals in Delaware County including Crozer-Chester, Taylor, Springfield and Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Financial issues have forced Crozer to cut staff and services over the past couple of years. CHA will transition Crozer Health's hospitals back to nonprofit status. Ownership will be transferred over the next several months as the deal undergoes regulatory reviews.