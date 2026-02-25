How to protect your tax refund from scams and theft, according to a Philadelphia-area financial expert

As taxpayers start gathering forms for the 2026 filing season, financial experts warn that scammers are getting more aggressive — and faster — at stealing refunds before people even file.

In the latest episode of the In Your Corner podcast from CBS News Philadelphia, certified financial planner and founder of Malvern-based Forge Wealth Management Regina McCann Hess said criminals use stolen personal information to file fake returns.

"People will file a fake tax return in your name and get the refund sent to them, and you never know it until you go to file," Hess said.

Get an IRS PIN

Hess says the best protection is signing up for the IRS Identity Protection PIN — a six‑digit number required before any return can be filed under your Social Security number.

Once you set it up, the IRS will automatically generate a new PIN for you each tax season. It's a simple step that could make a world of difference.

File electronically

Hess also recommends filing electronically. She says it's now the fastest and safest way to submit a return — and to pay any taxes owed.

Paper returns can get lost or processed late, which can lead to penalties even if you mailed a check on time. Electronic payments also reduce the risk of delays.

New tax changes this year

While scams are a growing issue, Hess also highlights several major updates for 2026:

A new "no‑tax on tips"

Overtime income exclusions that may lower tax bills.

Bigger deductions for seniors 65 and older.

A jump in the SALT cap and increases to the child tax credit.

Stay organized

Hess says W‑2s, 1099s and brokerage forms often arrive at different times, especially for people with investment accounts, which may not send tax documents until March. Keeping a checklist helps avoid mistakes and delays.

Bottom line

To keep your refund safe this year, Hess recommends: Get an IRS PIN. File electronically. Stay organized.

Those simple steps can help ensure your refund goes to you — not a scammer.

