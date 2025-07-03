Philadelphia native turns viral "flying dress" photo shoot trend into movement of self-love

It's therapy wrapped in silk. A new viral trend is catching wind on the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps. Tanya Baird, a Northeast Philly native with a background in the fashion industry, is turning a viral flying dress photo shoot trend into a local movement of self-love, celebration and confidence.

Baird's business is called Tanya's Traveling Flying Dress. She uses high-fashion gowns and iconic Philadelphia landmarks for her photo shoots, which help her clients reconnect with their confidence.

Ricky Codio Photography

Tanya's Traveling Flying Dress experience isn't just about the perfect Instagram shot. It's about helping women reconnect with their power and feel beautiful in their own skin.

"This is not a typical photo shoot," Baird said. "This is a photo shoot that embraces freedom."

Inspired by the flowing gowns featured in Santorini's famous photo shoots, Baird launched her business while on a soul-searching trip in Mexico. She wanted to bring that feeling of freedom home to Philly, along with the belief that beauty and empowerment should be accessible to every woman, at every stage of life.

"It makes that woman take her power back and realize that what you're experiencing right now is being created within you," Baird said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Baird's photo shoots are designed to celebrate birthdays, sisterhood, anniversaries, or personal milestones.

One client, Amanda Hill, a mother of three, says she has never felt better.

"It's like bringing the sexy back, the beauty back," Hill said. "It's empowering for me."

Baird's dreams of making her flying dress photo shoots a Philly must-do event.

"Just like people visit the Betsy Ross House or the Liberty Bell, I want this to be something they do when they come to Philly," Baird said. "It's a celebration of feeling good in your skin."