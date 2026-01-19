Driver dies after tanker truck overturns in Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police say

The driver of a tanker truck died after it overturned Monday in Bensalem, Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

It happened at around 1 a.m. as the tanker truck was driving on the off-ramp from I-276 eastbound, according to state police.

State police said the tanker truck overturned into a retention pond just off the highway and down an embankment.

First responders attempted to extricate the tanker driver, but he was found dead inside the truck, according to state police.

It's unclear what caused the crash.