Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver dies after tanker truck overturns in Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

The driver of a tanker truck died after it overturned Monday in Bensalem, Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police said. 

It happened at around 1 a.m. as the tanker truck was driving on the off-ramp from I-276 eastbound, according to state police. 

State police said the tanker truck overturned into a retention pond just off the highway and down an embankment. 

First responders attempted to extricate the tanker driver, but he was found dead inside the truck, according to state police.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue