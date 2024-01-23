Tamyra Ramsey named Philadelphia Police Department's acting director of diversity, equity and inclusion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has a new person in charge of its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Tamyra Ramsey was named "Acting Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" on Tuesday.

The West Philadelphia native has worked in the police department since April 2023, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She replaces Leslie Marant, who was the department's first ever DEI director.

PPD said Ramsey received her professional certificate in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from the Wisconsin School of Business and is currently pursuing her Masters in Urban Health from Drexel University.