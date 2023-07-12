Watch CBS News
White sedan sought in connection with fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run: police

By Tom Ignudo

Family and friends celebrate life of North Philadelphia hit-and-run victim
Family and friends celebrate life of North Philadelphia hit-and-run victim 02:13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released photos Wednesday of a white sedan being sought in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 35-year-old mother of two dead last week. 

Police said a white Chevrolet Impala, made between 2006-2013 with dark-tinted windows, struck and killed Tamarah Savage as she was crossing the street in the 2700 block of North Broad Street in North Philadelphia on July 6. The driver of the Impala then left the scene and headed northbound on Broad Street after hitting Savage, authorities said. 

white-chevy-impala-2.png

Police said they found debris from the vehicle that was left at the scene of the crash. 

Last week, CBS Philadelphia spoke to the Savage's mother about the hit-and-run, who said the news was "devastating" and hard for her to "even out into words."

"Someone killed my daughter and I would like to know why. I would like to know something," said Savage's mother, Rhonda.

Family and friends of Savage celebrated her life last week and demanded justice. 

The incident is under investigation. 

white-chevy-impala-1.png

First published on July 12, 2023 / 4:15 PM

