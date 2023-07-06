Woman killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 35-year-old woman is dead after a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the intersection of North Broad and Somerset Streets around 3:41 a.m.

A witness told police they saw a white sedan, possibly a Toyota, hit the woman while she was crossing the street. It briefly stopped after striking the woman, then fled northbound on Broad Street, Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police found a plastic piece of undercarriage from the car and a sneaker at the scene.

"She was hit with such force that she was launched, knocked out of one of her sneakers," Small said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to try to find the driver. There are no arrests at this time.

North Broad Street has reopened.