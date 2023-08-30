Businesses in Tacony getting better after I-95 collapse: "The city has been really on top of it"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Progress is being made on the reconstruction of I-95 at Cottman Avenue. Traffic on Tuesday was reduced to two lanes as PennDOT installed new beams on the southbound side of the bridge.

Stephanie Lawrence is the owner of Awesome Little Cupcakes on Princeton Avenue in Mayfair.

Her small business is just blocks away from where a deadly tanker truck accident caused I-95 to collapse on June 11.

With road closures and detours, customers had a hard time getting to Lawrence's shop.

CBS News Philadelphia talked with her on June 20 as PennDOT was working at breakneck speed to build a temporary bridge.

"I'm hoping once it's open, that more people will be coming down this way, but you know, I'm assuming that this summer will be pretty slow," she said.

Things were looking up when CBS News Philadelphia checked on her again on July 3 after the temporary bridge was complete.

"The last week was really productive like we actually were almost completely back to normal," Lawrence said. "I want to say. I'm hoping that just continues."

We checked on Lawrence Tuesday and she says business is doing better because most of her customers have returned but not all of them.

"It is a little bit difficult because people coming from like, Center City can't get here unless they get off at Aramingo, which is kind of a hike, from Aramingo to here with traffic and stuff," she said.

Lawrence says she lost several thousand dollars during the 12 days that 95 was shut down but she says a grant from the city's department of commerce made up for it.

"Two days before the highway collapsed, we actually just put a lease on a second location," Lawrence said. "So luckily, most people were able to get to that other location."

The bridge is expected to be open to traffic sometime next year.

"I'm really excited," Lawrence said. "The city has been really on top of it."

PennDOT will also be installing beams on the northbound side of I-95. The highway will be reduced on that side to two lanes from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Thursday.