How businesses impacted by I-95 collapse can apply for assistance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been nearly a month since the I-95 bridge collapse. The sound of cars on Princeton Avenue is music to Stephanie Lawrence's ears because that means business is mostly back for the Tacony small business owner.

"Last week was really productive, like, we were almost completely back to normal, I wanna say. I'm hoping this just continues," Lawrence, the owner of Awesome Little Cupcakes, said.

Lawrence was bracing for a slow and long summer following the I-95 collapse since her shop sits blocks from the Cottman Avenue exit where the accident happened.

But that's changed since temporary lanes opened last month.

"I'm actually really, really encouraged and surprised by how quickly the city got everything open and running," Lawrence said.

Still, it's unclear what may happen next, so Lawrence applied for the city's emergency grant program through the merchant's fund. The grants can provide up to $20,000 in support.

"We're not minimizing the disruptions, but the fact that it was for such a shorthand period of time, I think it's a great relief to everybody," said Anne Nadol, the commerce director for the City of Philadelphia.

Since the end of last month, impacted businesses can also apply for a low-interest economic injury disaster loan of up to $2 million.

Applications through the small business administration are open to businesses or private nonprofits in the following Pennsylvania counties: Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware or Montgomery; as well as Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey.

"We're looking to help everybody. You don't need to show any physical damage. You can get this loan if you are a business in the area affected or a private nonprofit organization," said Liliana Tschannet, of the Small Business Association Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.

For businesses interested in the city's emergency grant program, the application deadline is next Wednesday, July 12.

The small business loan program application deadline is March 2024.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will also open a Business Recovery Center in the city Friday at 11 a.m. at the Philadelphia Fire Department's Engine 38 training facility at 4931 Magee Avenue in Tacony.

Representatives from the SBA will be on hand to assist businesses that were financially impacted by the I-95 collapse.