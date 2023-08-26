Work at I-95 Philadelphia collapse site could cause delays next week

Work at I-95 Philadelphia collapse site could cause delays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --Work on the section of I-95 that collapsed earlier this summer could cause delays for drivers next week.

Crews will be putting beams on the new permanent roadway that will go on the section of the interstate near Cottman Avenue.

Here's the impact on drivers:

Next Tuesday only two southbound lanes will be open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Then on Thursday, only two northbound lanes will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.he same will be true for the northbound side.

On June 11, the highway collapsed after a tanker truck hauling thousands of gallons of gasoline caught fire.

Twelve days later, after round-the-clock construction that residents gathered in bars to watch on livestreams, a temporary roadway over the collapse site opened to traffic.