Swarthmore sisters turn consignment shop into a lifeline for foster and adoptive families

What started as a small shop with a cheerful yellow door in Swarthmore has grown into something much bigger for foster and adoptive families across Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

While Heart and Soul'd, a consignment shop founded by sisters Terry Crossan and Kristen Mancini, sells donated clothing, accessories and home goods, its true mission goes far beyond resale.

Sisters Kristen Mancini (left) and Terry Crossan (right) outside Heart and Soul'd in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania CBS Philadelphia

The sisters launched Heart and Soul'd in 2024 after being inspired by a story they saw on CBS News about a woman using donations to support adoptive families. They quickly realized they wanted to create something similar in their own community.

The mission is also deeply personal.

Both sisters adopted daughters on the same day — 14 years apart — and say that shared experience shaped the foundation of the business. They often tell their children they were "born in our heart," a sentiment that helped inspire the shop's name.

Everything inside Heart and Soul'd is donated, and after covering expenses, the profits go directly to foster and adoption-related services for families in and around Delaware County.

That support has made a difference for young people like Jada.

Jada spent much of her childhood moving from home to home and lost her mother to an overdose in 2023. Despite those hardships, she pushed through, graduated and moved into her first apartment — with help from Heart and Soul'd.

Jada shopping inside Heart and Soul'd CBS Philadelphia

She also receives support from CASA Youth Advocates, one of several organizations connected to the shop's mission. CASA helps young people navigate the child welfare system and transition into adulthood.

Heart and Soul'd supports local organizations through donations and free shopping events, but one of the biggest fundraisers each year is its annual fashion show.

The event has grown steadily. The sisters say they raised $3,000 the first year, $6,000 the second year and now hope to bring in at least $10,000 this year.

Their giving spirit, they say, comes from their parents, whom they describe as quietly generous and deeply philanthropic.

So far, the sisters have donated nearly $30,000 to local organizations — and they hope to double or even triple that impact in the years ahead.

Their next fashion show is set for Saturday, April 25.