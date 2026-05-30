2 people injured after SUV crashes into Southwest Philadelphia corner store
Two people were injured after a car crashed into a corner store in Philadelphia's Elmwood neighborhood Saturday night, officials say.
The fire department responded to a report of a vehicle into a building just after 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a gray Ford SUV that crashed into a Grays Supermarket corner store, authorities say.
Two people, who were inside the car during the crash, were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately available.
License & Inspection was called out to check the structural integrity of the building, officials say.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.