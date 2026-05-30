2 people injured after SUV crashes into Southwest Philadelphia corner store

Two people were injured after a car crashed into a corner store in Philadelphia's Elmwood neighborhood Saturday night, officials say.

The fire department responded to a report of a vehicle into a building just after 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a gray Ford SUV that crashed into a Grays Supermarket corner store, authorities say.

Two people, who were inside the car during the crash, were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately available.

CBS News Philadelphia

License & Inspection was called out to check the structural integrity of the building, officials say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.