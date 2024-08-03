SUV caught on camera airborne and damaging car then drives away in East Brandywine

EAST BRANDYWINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - Home security video captured the bizarre moment when an SUV went airborne through a row of hedges and on top of a car before it landed in a driveway. Only seconds later, the video showed the driver turn around and drive away.

"That's the part that angers me the most. Not the fact they hit my car, but the fact they decided to leave and are nowhere to be found," Andre Pennisi, whose car was damaged, said.

It happened Thursday just after 4 p.m. outside Rob McCall's home on Route 322 in East Brandywine Township.

"It's baffling, I don't get it," McCall said.

McCall says he offered to fix his friend's car, which was having transmission issues, and let him park the 92 Chrysler in his driveway. On Thursday afternoon, McCall says his wife quickly realized something wasn't right.

"When my wife got home she pulled in the driveway and saw some of the debris from the hedges lying in the middle of the driveway and then noticed our friend's car and front end was mangled," McCall said.

One of the car's fenders is damaged and so is the hood, you can still see the tire mark. It's unclear how much it will cost to make repairs. Pennisi is thankful no one was standing in the driveway at the time, but says he's disappointed the driver took off.

"How can you sleep at night knowing you damaged someone else's property like that?" McCall said.

McCall says he found pieces of the white SUV, believed to be a Nissan Rogue, in his driveway and bushes.

Now, East Brandywine Township Police are investigating the crash captured on video.

Hughes: "Are you glad you have that camera in the window?"

McCall: "Absolutely, we may upgrade it to a high-resolution system next."

McCall posted the video to his Facebook page, which has been viewed more than 220,000 times. He's hoping that will help police identify the driver and hold him or her responsible.