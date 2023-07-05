Survey: Young people are considering leaving Pennsylvania Survey: Young people are considering leaving Pennsylvania 01:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you've ever considered throwing yourself a going away party and leaving town, a new survey says you're not alone.

At first glance, the survey answers look good. Have you or someone you know thought about leaving Pennsylvania for another state? Most people said no, they're staying put. Forty-two percent say yes.

But when you look closer, nearly 60 percent of the young people between 18 and 29 answered yes.

The Commonground in the Commonwealth Poll got a little deeper, asking why.

Turns out, people want to find a place with a lower cost of living, and then they want lower taxes. Safer communities and better job opportunities follow close behind. The survey asked 800 registered voters last month and 338 people responded.

It's just a glimpse that could underline a worry young people are considering leaving our area for what they believe to be better places.