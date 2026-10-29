Sunny, warm end to work week in Philadelphia region before chilly Halloween night. Here's the forecast.

A little fog to start the day. Areas of fog and low clouds are developing across the region this morning, with some locally dense fog possible NW for the commute.

But once that clears, we're in for another beautiful fall afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

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Friday looks great too, with highs in the lower 70s and a bit of a breeze as a weak cold front moves through.

That front will cool us down for Halloween, but Saturday still looks fantastic for trick-or-treating! Expect mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower 60s and dry conditions into the evening.

And our sunny stretch may last even longer! The rain chances we had been watching for Sunday and Monday are fading, and we may stay dry right through the middle of next week!

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Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Some patchy fog is possible late, especially in rural areas.

Friday is going to be mostly sunny, breezy and warm with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Northwest winds gusting to 20–25 mph behind a weak cold front.

Our extended dry stretch may last even longer.

The system we had been watching for early next week now looks likely to weaken or miss our region, keeping rain chances very low. A few showers can't be ruled out around midweek, but our next more substantial opportunity for rain may hold off until late next week.

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Trick-or-treat forecast: more treats than tricks

No spooky surprises in the Halloween forecast this year. Saturday will be cooler with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the lower 60s.

Trick-or-treating should be dry, with temperatures falling through the 50s during the evening. Sunday looks partly sunny and a little milder, with highs in the mid 60s.

We should stay dry into early next week, with temperatures gradually returning to the upper 60s.

Mother Nature has a real treat in store for trick-or-treaters, with dry skies and comfortable fall weather Saturday evening.

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Afternoon highs in the lower 60s then temperatures slip into the upper 50s around 6 p.m. and mid 50s by 8 p.m.

A little chilly for the ghosts and goblins as the evening goes on, so you may want to sneak an extra layer under those costumes!

The only thing giving us chills this Halloween will be the costumes. No rain to haunt your plans, no wicked winds, and no need to scare up an umbrella. Happy haunting!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Thursday: Sunny, mild. High 71

Friday: Warm, breezy. High 74, Low 55

Saturday: Cool, dry. High 62, Low 45

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 63, Low 42

Monday: Partly sunny. High 69, Low 43

Tuesday: Warm again. High 74, Low 48

Wednesday: Very warm. High 76, Low 52

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