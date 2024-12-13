Sunny skies with brisk, chilly conditions in Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

Rollercoaster weather conditions throughout weekend into start of next week in Philadelphia

The weekend looks to be mixed with mostly sunny skies and chilly conditions on Saturday and more clouds on Sunday. Highs will be near 40 on Saturday and increase to around 50 degrees on Sunday. Rain looks likely to return Sunday night and we'll progress into a warmer and wetter pattern early next week, with rain both Monday and Tuesday and highs in the 50s.

At this point, the Eagles-Steelers game is looking dry but chilly with temps in the 40s. It's possible the weather system speeds up but as of now the late afternoon game time appears to be dry.

Speaking of dry, the newest drought monitor was released on Thursday and a good portion of the Philadelphia area remains under an extreme drought, a level 4 out of 5. The rainfall on Wednesday was not accounted for, however the 1"-2" we received will only make a dent.

At this point to bring us out of our current drought in one month, we'd need between 13"-15" of rainfall. Unfortunately, if we had that much we'd be looking at widespread flooding. So it's safe to say our extreme conditions may go well into 2025. It's going to take a steady soaking rain over the course of a few months to safely bring us back to normal conditions.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 38, low of 21.

Sunday: Clouding up. High of 44, low of 26.

Monday: Rain likely. High of 51, low of 37.

Tuesday: Showers early. High of 62, low of 49.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High of 50, low of 34.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High of 47, low of 40.

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 38, low of 33.

