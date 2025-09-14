As Sunday hunting kicks off in Pennsylvania, here's what to know about the new law

Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania kicks off today.

Sept. 14 is the first Sunday hunters are allowed to hunt this season under a new law. In July, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Allegheny County state Rep. Mandy Steele's bill, which repealed what lawmakers called the "outdated" ban on Sunday hunting.

Previously, hunters were only allowed to hunt on three Sundays a season. Now the Game Commission says if the established season dates fall between Sept. 14 through Dec. 7, Sundays are included, giving hunters 10 extra opportunities this year.

This Sunday is the second day of Pennsylvania's squirrel hunting season, and hunters can also pursue woodchucks, coyotes, crows, bobwhite quail and antlerless deer on Ag Tag properties.

What are the rules for Sunday hunting?

Sunday hunting is allowed within any established hunting season, except for migratory game bird season. That means Canada geese, doves, rails and gallinules, which are in season now, can't be hunted on Sundays.

In state parks, Sunday hunting is only allowed on the three dates previously approved for the 2025-26 season: Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30. State forests will continue to allow hunting on all Sundays approved by the Game Commission.

To hunt on private lands, hunters have to get written permission from the landowner.

Sunday hunting dates in Pennsylvania

There are now a total of 13 Sunday hunting opportunities in Pennsylvania this year.

Hunters can head out on Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 23, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.

New law brings other changes

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the new law, called Act 36 of 2025, includes a few other changes for hunters.

For one, the penalties for trespassing on private land have increased. The Game Commission said that also includes a mandatory forfeiture of hunting privileges for trespassers who defy orders.

The law also allows hunters to use natural deer urine as an attractant.