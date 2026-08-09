Sunday brings hot, mostly dry weather to Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Sunday looks largely dry and quiet as a weak cold front moves through the Philadelphia region. Behind the front, slightly drier and more comfortable air will work in, with lower humidity and enough sinking air aloft to keep most of the area rain-free.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with seasonably warm temperatures.

The humidity has backed off a little, but it'll remain fairly steamy as temperatures turn up even more with highs in the low-to-middle 90s Sunday afternoon. Storm chances, however, will be minimal this afternoon with only about a 20% chance for a few isolated pop-up afternoon showers.

An air quality alert is in effect Sunday for Atlantic and Cape May counties as well as southern Burlington County.

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday and Tuesday's storm threat

Monday: Hot, but a little less humid, with highs in the upper 80s to low and mid 90s. Heat index values will generally reach the mid to upper 90s, possibly near 100 degrees across Delmarva.

Monday is trending mainly dry locally, although an isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible. The better chance for storms should remain west of our area.

Tuesday: The storm threat increases as a stronger cold front approaches and moves through the region. Scattered thunderstorms are expected, and some could become strong to severe thanks to stronger winds.

The exact timing of the front remains uncertain, but Tuesday currently has a greater severe storm threat than a flash flooding threat. It will remain warm and humid with highs mainly in the mid 80s to low 90s.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

The good news: the storm threat drops significantly Sunday and Monday.

Sunday looks largely dry with plenty of sunshine and slightly lower humidity. Monday looks similar, with sunshine, heat and a much lower chance for storms.

The heat continues into Tuesday, with storm chances increasing ahead of a stronger front. That front should bring a better chance for storms Tuesday into Wednesday and finally break the prolonged heat.

By the second half of next week, temperatures should return to the 80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Sunny, hot. High 95, Low 77.

Monday: A storm or two. High 94, Low 74.

Tuesday: Few late storms. High 92, Low 75.

Wednesday: Finally a break. High 87, Low 73.

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 90, Low 72.

Friday: Mostlye sunny. High 87, Low 72.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 84, Low 67.

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