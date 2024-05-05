Study finds that dogs mirror their behavior with kids| Pet Project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many pet owners share a special bond with their furry friends, and a study found that kids and dogs are a very special pairing.

Oregon State University published a study finding that dogs synchronize their behavior with children and their adult caretakers.

As Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson explains, the study shows that dogs are paying a lot of attention to the kids that they live with. Dogs, for example, were seen to match a child's movements about 60 percent of the time.

The researchers recruited 30 young people between the ages of 8 and 17 years old. To conduct the study, researchers created color-coded taped lines on the floor and the participants were told how to walk the lines with their off-leash dog by their side.

The study found that when a child walked or stopped the dog typically did as well, says Erickson.

Erickson says that this positive relationship between child and pup showcases their very strong bond.

The same study also showed that the family dogs match their adult caretaker's body movements 80 percent of the time.

The higher rate of mirroring between dogs and adults could be tied to the amount of time they spend with them, Erickson says. The more time a dog spends with an adult the more they may mirror them.

Erickson also notes that growing up with a pet can help reduce loneliness, boost self-esteem and provide exercise and play.

Pennsylvania SPCA pets for adoption

Meet Tony!

Tony is a 3-year-old cat that loves to cuddle and jump. He prefers to be the only cat and is very active and affectionate. He loves to explore and high places to perch on.

Meet August!

August is a little over a year old and was brought in by the animal law enforcement team. He loves tricks and other dogs. Erickson says that August is so friendly that they use him to test other dogs' friendliness.

Meet King Koopa!

King Koopa is a 3-to-5-year-old adult terrier who was brought in as a stray this week. He would love to live with cats and kids. He's a small little guy bursting with energy and is a reliable playmate.

If you're interested in learning more about these pawfect friends up for adoption contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300.

You can also watch this week's full Pet Project interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned until the end to meet Tony, August and King Koopa.