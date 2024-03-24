Pet Project: Fostering a pet can help curb loneliness in older people

Pet Project: How fostering animals can help fight loneliness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A study from the University of Georgia suggests that fostering a pet is a great way for older people to curb their feelings of loneliness.

The study found that senior participants had a reduced feeling of loneliness four months after fostering a cat. After one year of being studied, 95% of participants adopted their foster cats.

As Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson explains, fostering cats is a great way to bring light and love into an older person's home.

Erickson also notes that studies have shown that co-living with a companion animal can significantly enhance your physical and emotional health.

The PSPCA has a fostering program that offers dogs and cats of all ages for fostering. Erickson says this program can help supply caregivers with food and various resources that are beneficial to the foster animal.

Older people who intend to foster a pet need to be physically and cognitively capable of basic animal care. Erickson says potential caregivers also need to be kind, loving and understanding of the animals they foster.

Featured pets for adoption

Parsnip is a 13-year-old Domestic Shorthair. Erickson describes her as a very curious, sweet older girl who wants to be the only pet.

Paris is a nearly two-year-old Terrier and Pit Bull mix. She came to the PSPCA through their animal law enforcement. She's described as very smart, but is having a hard time being cooped up in the kennel. Erickson says she is open to meeting other dogs and dog-savvy kids.

Patches is a Terrier and American Pit Bull mix. She loves other dogs and she loves to be petted. She also enjoys meeting new people and kids who can handle her excitability.

You can meet Parsnip, Paris and Patches at the PSPCA's adoption event at the PetSmart in Jenkintown Sunday, March 24 form 2-4 p.m.

If you're interested in learning more about these pawfect friends up for adoption contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300.

