Students, parents excited for Back-to-School Day at West Philadelphia Achievement Charter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Back-to-School Day meant fun and excitement for elementary students at West Philadelphia Achievement Charter School. We've been seeing more and more of these big back-to-school events.

School leaders say this is an important step in getting children excited to come back to the classroom on an eventful Thursday morning.

There were a lot of hugs and warm welcomes as the students from grades K-12 were greeted by a DJ, a stilt walker, and the school's mascot.

CBS News Philadelphia.

School leaders say following the pandemic, one of their biggest hurdles, has been attendance making sure kids are in school. We spoke with people who say they're excited to be back.

"This is the best day ever, that's why I'm so excited," first grader Daryl Turner said.

"I think I teared up last year but this year I think I'm actually OK I'm ready for him to be out of the house for a few hours a day," Parent Naeema Johnson said.

"I think that sometimes you know kids kind of get bummed out when it's time to come back to school so we want our kids to recognize and remember that it's a celebration every year," CEO, Founder Stacy Phillips said. "You make every accomplishment that you make you should celebrate it so we do a lot of celebrating the WPACES and we enjoy it. We have young kids were elementary K-5 so kids need this bump, parents need this bump because unfortunately summer's over but schools began and we're gonna have a good year."

CBS Philadelphia was told that they will start by students telling some of their favorite stories from over the summer and then they'll get right to work.