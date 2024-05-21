Watch CBS News
Stray dolphin stuck in Cape May creek in New Jersey

By Jessica MacAulay, Terra Sullivan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A stray dolphin is stuck in a small creek in Cape May, Brigantine's Marine Mammal Stranding Center told CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday. 

It's believed the dolphin has been there since last Thursday, May 16, when the stranding center first spotted the mammal. 

Rescue efforts to guide the dolphin out of the creek were unsuccessful. A stranding coordinator with the marine rescue agency told CBS News Philadelphia they hope to try again to guide the dolphin out in the next couple of days. 

Chopper 3 was over the small creek Tuesday morning and saw the dolphin popping out of the water. 

The agency pointed out that technically, the dolphin isn't stranded — it's strayed. Now the mission is figuring out how to guide it out of the creek.

A similar situation happened in 2016, the agency said, but since the creek is located on the north side, rescuers believe it could be a little easier to guide the dolphin to safety. 

