Strath Haven stays undefeated after big win over Garnet Valley in Friday Football Frenzy's Game of the Week

Week 3 of Friday Football Frenzy has highlights from all over the Delaware Valley

We're only three weeks into our Friday Football Frenzy schedule, and our crews have already featured nearly 70 schools. This week's Game of the Week took us to Delco, where two stellar teams clashed — the Strath Haven Panthers hosted the Garnet Valley Jaguars. Both teams entered Friday's game undefeated at 4-0.

The Panthers' student section was draped in purple in honor of Suicide Prevention Month. Students dressed in purple were able to enter the game free of charge. Strath Haven's athletic director, Lynelle Mosley, highlighted the importance of mental health in their school community.

"[Mental health] is always a priority. We have student services that provide all those resources for us. Our coaches make sure they are checking in on our students, our principles, it's a big deal." Mosley said.

And when CBS News Philadelphia asked who would come out on top, she gave a confident, "Go Panthers!"

The home team, Strath Haven, was led by Head Coach Kevin Clancy, the winningest coach in Delaware County, who has been at the helm for the last three decades.

Garnet Valley came into Friday's game seeking revenge after last year's loss to Haven when both teams were also undefeated and tied at the top of the Central League.

The Panthers entered the second half with a 14-7 lead over the Jaguars. On the opening drive of the half, Strath Haven's offense, led by senior quarterback Caden Schuster, leaned on a punishing running game. Fullback Shane Green was a tough force to bring down while running back James Fisher dashed past defenders.

The Panthers methodically marched down the field on a drive that consumed half of the third quarter, ending with a rushing touchdown from Fisher.

Speaking of marching, both team's marching bands gave impressive performances during Friday night's game. Strath Haven's band took the field with a remarkable display, covering the field from end zone to end zone after Garnet Valley's pep band rallied the crowds and showed off its school spirit.

Garnet Valley's offense struggled to find a rhythm against the Panthers' defense, but quarterback Luke O'Donoghue put up a valiant effort, connecting with fullback Paxton Hunt for a passing touchdown to keep the Jaguars in the game.

Strath Haven's vintage, hard-nosed "three yards and a cloud of dust" style proved difficult to stop. But this time it wasn't just three yards— more like 50— as Fisher broke into the open field, racing down the sideline for a long touchdown. He later sealed the game with a 66-yard touchdown run, securing a 35-14 victory for the Panthers.

Haven moves to 5-0 on the season. Stay tuned on our social media accounts for the next Friday Football Frenzy Game of the Week.