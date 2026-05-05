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Stolen truck runs red light, crashes into playground outside Southwest Philadelphia school, police say

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Liz Crawford
Liz Crawford
Liz Crawford
Liz Crawford, a Jersey native, is thrilled to join CBS News Philadelphia, returning to her roots to share community stories and hold the powerful accountable. Liz brings a passion for storytelling and a deep connection to the communities she serves.
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Liz Crawford,
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A stolen utility truck sped through a red light and crashed into a playground outside Mitchell Elementary in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

The person driving the truck has been taken into custody, according to police. 

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. outside the school at 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. 

Police said the truck was stolen in Southwest Philly. 

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Surveillance video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows the stolen utility truck running a red light and hitting a Subaru before it crashed at the playground. The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital, according to police. Their condition wasn't immediately available.

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A stolen utility truck sped through a red light and crashed into a playground outside Mitchell Elementary in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police said.  CBS News Philadelphia

About 10 to 15 students were on the playground at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured, according to an official at Mitchell Elementary. 

A crossing guard working nearby helped pull students to safety after the truck crashed. 

"It was crazy like the 'Matrix,'" the crossing guard said. "He runs the red light, smacks a lady, does a '360, I bob and weave, I'm thankful. Thank you, Jesus, for letting me be alive."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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