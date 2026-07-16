Stockton University's CSI Camp uses TV drama to give teens hands-on experience solving crimes

CSI was a hit TV show with multiple spin offs. It featured forensic investigators solving grisly and complex crimes, but Stockton University is separating fact from fiction while giving students an in-depth look at the criminal justice system during its week-long CSI camp.

"From going in as first responders, then we have the evidence markers, and the photographers, the videographers, and the crime scene mappers," said Christine Tartaro, a criminal justice professor at Stockton who helped launch the camp.

The summer camp attracts high school students from around the country who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. They spend a week on campus solving a make-believe murder by collecting evidence, processing a crime scene, dusting for fingerprints, and even preparing for a mock trial.

"There's a handful of experiences I don't think I would have experienced if I went to any other camp," said Theresa Miller, who is entering her sophomore year this Fall.

This is the 20th year of the summer camp, which not only offers hands on experience, but the kids also take field trips to the county jail, the morgue, and local police stations.

"We discuss with them at the end of camp if this career interests you here's your pathway through education and experience to get there," said Joshua Duntley, a criminal justice professor who also helped start the camp.

"This is exactly what I hoped it would be and so much more," Casey Mueller said.

Mueller is about to enter her senior year of high school. She says the camp has ignited her passion to become a forensic pathologist, and she wants to study criminal justice at Stockton.

"It's been incredible. It's a lot of experiences I never thought I would do this early," Mueller said.

The camp costs about $1,000 for the week, which includes meals and lodging.