Stage set for Bruce Springsteen's 2 shows at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bruce Springsteen is almost back on the Streets of Philadelphia.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are performing two shows at Citizens Bank Park this week, not far from The River. The first show is on Wednesday night and the second is on Friday night.

Images from Chopper 3 showed a stage set up near Ashburn Alley. No word on if it's being renamed to Thunder Road for the occasion.

CBS News Philadelphia

The shows come as the Phillies are on a road trip, taking them to Toronto and Washington.

After this, Bruce and the band head up to Massachusetts then down to Washington. After that, he's got A (couple) Nights with the Jersey Devil with shows Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 in East Rutherford, NJ.