Man arrested for making threats toward Delaware County church and school, police say

A man is in custody after making threatening comments online toward St. Pius X parish in Broomall, Pennsylvania, police said.

Marple Township police say Christopher M. Henderson, a 37-year-old from Exton, made the final straw in a series of rants on Facebook on Tuesday.

Henderson is now charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats after investigators say he posted that he was on his way to St. Pius X. The parochial school was in session at the time.

Police said they received crucial information about Henderson and his alleged bizarre posts on Facebook from members of the public. Henderson never made it to the school because officers arrested him nearby.

"Newtown Township Police saw the car, stopped him on West Chester Pike and detained him until our officers could get there," Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff said.

Christopher Henderson

A judge set bail at $500,000 for Henderson, and if he were to make bail, police say they would be monitoring him. If he set foot in Marple Township, that would land him back in jail, they said.

Police said Henderson has family in Broomall and had no weapons when he was arrested. No attorney is listed for him in court documents. His other social media posts are under investigation, police said.

Police said Henderson had been on their radar previously, and they learned he was at St. Pius X on Sunday. Police detained and questioned him but allowed him to leave because he had not committed a crime.

Graeff said Henderson made an alarming statement at that time.

"The individual asked the officer, 'Do you come here every Sunday or is this just for me? Because I feel safe you being here because you never know when somebody's gonna come shoot the place up,'" Graeff said.

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public and that officers would be at St. Pius through the end of the school day.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the FBI about this case and is waiting to hear back.