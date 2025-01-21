How does the St. Joe's Hawk mascot flap his wings 3,500 times a game? "It's my love of St. Joe's"

We're always interested in the person behind the costume — Bruce Wayne, Peter Parker, Tony Stark.

At St. Joseph's University is a mascot with the strength to flap its wings continuously for hours, in front of friends and foes alike.

Here's all that goes into being the St. Joe's Hawk.

"To become the Hawk, you first have to fill out the application, and then from there you also have to film a video showing off your 'flap-titude,'" said Michael Sorochen, the current man behind the mask.

"Also you have to interview in front of a panel, and you also have a one-hour tryout in the suit," he added.

For Sorochen, being the Hawk just runs in the family.

"My brother was the Hawk before me, so I kind of got a little taste of what it was like," he said.

"I was already heavily involved with the basketball team, I was a manager my freshman and sophomore years. So I thought just to take it to the next level, why not become the Hawk?" Sorochen said.

The Hawk isn't allowed to stop flapping its wings. According to estimates, Sorochen flaps his arms 3,500 times a game — that amounts to almost 109,000 times in a basketball season.

"I don't do anything too crazy -- you'd think I'd probably work out my shoulders a ton, but really it's just my love of St. Joe's that keeps me going, that's what keeps me fueled," Sorochen added. "I never really feel too sore or anything like that."

The Hawk is at every basketball game, home and away. But Sorochen is called to make all sorts of appearances besides just the games, from events for students on campus, alumni events, sports camps and even weddings.

"I think I've done five weddings in my two years here," Sorochen said.

In the end, Sorochen says it's about being part of something bigger than yourself.

"Feeling like I'm part of the team, it just makes the college experience that much more fun. To say got to do all this, travel with a Division I program, and also the success we've seen in the last few years has been a lot of fun too."