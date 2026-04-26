50 years after attending kindergarten together in South Philadelphia, classmates gather for reunion

Things may look a little different than the first time they met under one roof together in South Philadelphia, but that didn't stop several members of St. Charles Borromeo's 1976 kindergarten class from getting together to celebrate 50 years of friendship this weekend.

Juice boxes were traded in for champagne glasses at "A Toast to 50 Years" kindergarten reunion at SS Too venue in Yeadon.

"Yes, we are still friends, and we can call each other personally by name, phone number, social media. We also attend birthdays, weddings, and each other's children's baby showers," said former student and organizer Carolyn Connally-Bryant.

Pictures of those classmates who are no longer here graced the tables along with yearbooks, cupcakes, cookies and party favors. About 30 people attended.

"It's truly 50 years of friendship," Connally-Bryant said. "So, I have decided since we've lost four classmates, it's time that we all come together under one roof to celebrate this golden occasion while we still can."

While St. Charles Borromeo Church is still active in South Philly, the school is no longer open.