Sprouts Farmers Market coming to West Deptford, New Jersey

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Another Sprouts Farmers Market is coming to South Jersey.

Commercial estate company Vantage Commercial said the grocery store will be in the Southwood Shopping Center, at 875 Mantua Pike, in West Deptford, Gloucester County.

Sprouts will replace a former ALDI in the shopping center. Vantage Commercial said the building will be torn down and rebuilt as a 23,252 square feet end-cap store.

There's no word on when the Sprouts will open or how long construction will take.

Sprouts first came to New Jersey with its Marlton location in 2019 and opened its second location in Haddon Township in September.

The Haddon Township store was the company's 400th nationwide.

Sprouts has stores in 23 states, including two in the Philadelphia area: one at 1000 South Broad Street in the city and another in Upper Dublin Township, Montgomery County.

The Phoenix-based grocery store chain claims it's "one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States."