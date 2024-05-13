Springfield High School student plans to study neuroscience at Harvard, inspired by his brother

Pennsylvania teen accepted to 4 Ivy League schools inspired by his brother to study neuroscience

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – A Springfield High School senior is making history. He was accepted to more Ivy League universities than any other student at the school in at least the last 15 years.

Emmanuel Gitu was accepted to a total of 31 colleges, including four Ivy League universities — Harvard, Princeton, Yale and Cornell.

"I'm very proud of him," said his mother, Anne Gitu.

Emmanuel is planning to study neuroscience at Harvard this fall in hopes of uncovering answers as to why people with autism and people without autism think differently.

The 18-year-old was inspired by his brother Ian Gitu, who has autism spectrum disorder.

"I believe if we can understand the key biological changes in the brain and physiology of people with autism spectrum disorder," Emmanuel said, "I think we can give them better specialized therapy treatment."

Teachers and staff members at the school say Emmanuel's love of learning was apparent from the day he walked in as a freshman.

"Emmanuel did get into more Ivy League universities than any other student we've had in — honestly I couldn't say how many years it's been — but [he] truly has made history here at Springfield High School," Monica Conlin, chief academic officer at Springfield High School, said.