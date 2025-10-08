Videos shows thieves attempt to steal car in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania

Police in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania, are looking for car thieves who hit a normally quiet neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police say security camera video shows someone armed with what appears to be a gun and getting into a black Volvo. It was parked in the driveway outside Sandra Lee's Springfield Township home along Avon Road early Monday morning.

Lee said the windows in her second-floor bedroom were cracked that night around 2 a.m., when she heard a car door shut, but didn't realize what had happened until the next day, when she checked her Ring app.

"There was a car driving in the neighborhood, it looked like it backed up a little bit, and then a young fellow came out of the car. The driver was still in the car. He came to my vehicle, my vehicle was unfortunately unlocked, he entered the vehicle, tried to start the car, and then left," Lee said.

Fortunately, the car wouldn't start. Lee admits her car was left unlocked and realizes now why thieves may have targeted her.

How did the thieves know your car was unlocked?

"Because when it is unlocked, as it is now, the mirrors are protruding," Lee said. "They're out like this. If you lock it — they're more savvy than we are. They're just driving by and if the mirrors are inward, the car is locked."

In a post on Facebook, Springfield Police said thieves may be targeting certain vehicles equipped with automatic side view mirrors that don't fold in when left unlocked.

Lee said although the thief didn't take anything, the entire incident has been unsettling. But for now, she's counting her blessings it wasn't any worse.

"I just try to look at the brightside and be thankful that everybody is OK," Lee said.

Police told Lee they have seen an uptick in these crimes of opportunity, and that best thing you can do is lock your vehicles and remove all valuables from your car so you're not an easy target.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.