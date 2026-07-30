Scammers posing online as popular South Jersey spa to catfish people

The owners of a popular spa in South Jersey say scammers are using their business to catfish people. The Moorestown couple told CBS News Philadelphia this has been going on for months and they haven't been able to get any help.

They first figured out what was going on when people started showing up to their location, thinking they had an appointment, which they already paid a deposit for, only to realize they never talked with anyone from the real spa.

Aaron and Danielle Katzoff opened Spavia in Moorestown more than a decade ago after investing their life savings into it and they said they've taken great pride in watching it grow. They estimate they see more than 10,000 clients annually, but recently there has been a dark cloud over the business as they continue to try to put a stop to the spa catfish.

Someone has created an online profile on Google called, "Lopez Thai massage and spa," but the pictures, map, and address associated with the profile are Spavia's; however, the phone number is different.

"It was our spa, our webpage, our location, our photos on the site," Aaron Katzoff told CBS News Philadelphia.

Danielle Katzoff called the number listed on the Google profile. She said a man answered who asked for a deposit to book a massage appointment.

"He wanted the money first- credit card or Venmo," Danielle Katzoff said.

Another employee at Spavia tried to call too. No one answered for her, but she did receive text messages from an unknown number saying, "Hello, you called for a massage??" A few texts later, the person asks for a deposit to be paid via Zelle, a payment service that allows people to quickly send money using a cell number.

When asked about the address of the spa, the person gives the Spavia address in Moorestown.

"I'm worried about our reputation, absolutely and also, I don't get a good vibe about this," Danielle Katzoff said.

Of course, the Katzoffs and their staff never sent money but they've had several people show up to their location in recent months thinking they booked an appointment after paying a deposit.

CBS News Philadelphia tried calling the number listed for Lopez Thai massage and spa. No one answered but we received a text message from a Gmail account asking about a massage appointment. Once we said we were CBS News Philadelphia, they stopped responding. We were never able to reach the operators of "Lopez Thai massage and spa," despite repeated calls and texts.

The Katzoffs said they've contacted the local police, submitted a complaint with the FBI, tried to contact the New Jersey Attorney General, and have repeatedly tried to alert Google about this online profile. They have yet to find a resolution.

After CBS News Philadelphia contacted the New Jersey Attorney General's office, a spokesperson said a representative will contact the Katzoffs to gather more information. We never heard back from Google.