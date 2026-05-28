13-year-old bicyclist hit by car in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

A 13-year-old bicyclist was critically injured after being hit by a car in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday night, police said.

The crash happened in the area of Island Avenue and Lindbergh Boulevard at around 7:45 p.m., according to police.

Police said a person driving a Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Island Avenue when they struck a 13-year-old boy riding a bike. The teen was heading westbound on Lindbergh Boulevard and crossing Island Avenue, according to police.

The 13-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was placed in critical condition, police said. The driver of the Ford Fusion remained on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.