Watch CBS News
Crime

Preliminary hearing scheduled on Wednesday for 3 suspects in South Street mass shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Preliminary hearing scheduled for 3 suspects in South Street mass shooting
Preliminary hearing scheduled for 3 suspects in South Street mass shooting 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Wednesday, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for three suspects in the South Street mass shooting. The shooting on June 4 left three people dead and 11 others wounded.

Nahjee Whittington and Qaadir Dukes-Hill were charged with killing two bystanders near 4th and South Streets. They were arrested in Richmond, Virginia, after a five-day manhunt.

Charges against another suspect, Quran Garner, include assault on a law enforcement officer.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 5:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.