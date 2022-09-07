Preliminary hearing scheduled on Wednesday for 3 suspects in South Street mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Wednesday, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for three suspects in the South Street mass shooting. The shooting on June 4 left three people dead and 11 others wounded.
Nahjee Whittington and Qaadir Dukes-Hill were charged with killing two bystanders near 4th and South Streets. They were arrested in Richmond, Virginia, after a five-day manhunt.
Charges against another suspect, Quran Garner, include assault on a law enforcement officer.
