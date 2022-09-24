Man dead after shooting on South Street in Queen Village, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Queen Village that's left one person dead. Investigators say this all could have potentially stemmed from a fight.

It's quiet on South Street Saturday morning but it was a very different scene earlier that morning. There are still evidence markers on the sidewalk.

This happened on South Street between 4th and 5th Streets.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police say, a fight broke out between a group of men and a group of women. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

When police arrived, they found one man on the ground shot multiple times. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

He has not been identified, but police say he's likely in his 20s.

Police have someone in custody. While investigating, they saw a man close by, at 5th and Lombard Streets, who fit the description.

"They stopped that male. That male has been identified at this point. He has a gun in a bag that he's caring and used, appears to be used in the shooting so we're in the process of working through, recovering some video, and trying to identify more witnesses," captain John Walker said.

The South Street area has been through a lot in the past few months.

It's the same block where Jim's Steaks is located. It's been closed since late July because of a fire.

And it is also about a block from where that mass shooting happened earlier in July.