South Philly's 13th Street celebrates Halloween, World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - This year with Halloween and Game 3 of the World Series scheduled to fall on the same day, there was a lot of baseball on the brain for trick-or-treaters, young and old.

Every year on Oct. 31, 13th Street is marked off for monsters, princesses and frightful creations of make-believe

The DiStefano house is a masterpiece of tricks but this year they've added someone new.

"We have the Daulton jersey on him so I think it's going to bring us the World Series," resident Alexa DiStefano said.

When the World Series comes home on Halloween, it's no surprise this is the place where both celebrations happen simultaneously.

"This is South Philadelphia. We are the Eagles and the Phillies," Annette Froyo said.

Four-year-old Edward Bloom has been channeling the Fightin's all season long.

"He decided long ago that he was going to be a Phillies baseball player, so it's just very apt," mother Nella Bloom said.

Jimmy Kehoe, who aspires to be a catcher for the Phillies one day like his favorite player, calls this cosmic calendar coincidence a home run. Jimmy Kehoe, dressed as JT Realmuto.

"I love the Phillies so I'm so pumped at the World Series and my favorite holiday is Halloween, so this is just awesome," Kehoe said.

The Cusicks also came ready for the dual-day, armed with their Phillies gear and a lot of candy.

Fred and Anna Rose Cusick, handed out candy.

"Over 1,500 pieces, and believe me they will all be distributed," Anna Cusick said.

Everyone here hoping Houston will take home a trick this week as we enjoy a World Series title treat

If you think Halloween is a treat, just wait until the holidays.13th Street is lit up starting the weekend after Thanksgiving.