South Philly boutique uses fashion to empower Eagles fans

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Philadelphia boutique owner is using fashion to empower her customers who root for the Eagles. 

Nicole Rae Styer, owner of N.R.S Boutique off East Passyunk Avenue, takes oversized vintage Eagles gear and makes them more fashion-forward and feminine looking.

"It's been pretty crazy, and it's kind of a one-woman show here so I'm sewing and cutting a lot," Styer said. "They're just excited to have something unique that everybody's not going to have at the game." 

Davida Burgess is NRS Boutique's number one fan. 

"It's different; it speaks to me; it's me," Burgess said. "I just love it. It's one of a kind."

Teenager Sophia Underwood-Brown said it feels great finding Eagles designs that speak to her style as a young woman. 

"I think they're really cute," Underwood-Brown said. "I've seen them outside going to work a couple of times, and I wanted to stop by."

