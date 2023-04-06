3 men shot in South Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three men were shot in South Philadelphia Thursday evening, police say.

The shooting happened at the intersection of West Passyunk Avenue and South 22nd Street just before 5:15 p.m.

Two 31-year-old men were shot in the right leg, according to police. They were placed in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital, authorities say.

A 26-year-old man was shot once in the lower back. He was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital, according to police.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say.