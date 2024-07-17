Watch CBS News
Delivery driver allegedly fires shots at man working for School District of Philadelphia

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A delivery driver shot at an employee who was working for the School District of Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon in the Graduate Hospital section of Philadelphia. 

At 3 p.m., a delivery driver and a 23-year-old man were involved in a verbal disagreement on the 1700 block of Christian Street that turned into a physical confrontation, Philadelphia police said. The delivery driver took a gun out of his van and fired toward the other man, but neither the 23-year-old nor two children who were nearby were injured, according to police. 

The driver was arrested and a weapon was recovered, according to police. 

The 23-year-old works for Sunrise, which is a contractor for the school system, a district spokesperson said. He is not a full-time worker for the district. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia.

